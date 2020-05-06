Carol S. Malott
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol S. Malott

Age 63, of East Sparta, passed away Sat., May 2, 2020. She was born August 2, 1956, in Moundsville, WV, a daughter of Jackie (McGuire) Truax of East Sparta, and the late Finney Truax, and had been an East Sparta resident most of her life. Carol was a 1974 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. She was retired from the U. S. Ceramic Tile Co. in East Sparta after 28 years' service, where she was an inspector. Carol was a member of the Auxiliary of Isaac L. Kinney American Legion Post #244.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Avalon. Besides her mother, Jackie, she is survived by Randy L. Kuemerle; four daughters and a son: Christine Malott, Amanda (Errett) Jackson, Natalie (Noah Adams) Kuemerle, Melissa (Sean) Cook, and Randall (Tracy) Kuemerle, two sisters, Joyce Truax and Patti (Bill) Albert, 15 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and one soon to be born great-grandson.

Due to health concerns a private family gathering will be held. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330) 866-9425

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved