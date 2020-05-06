Carol S. Malott
Age 63, of East Sparta, passed away Sat., May 2, 2020. She was born August 2, 1956, in Moundsville, WV, a daughter of Jackie (McGuire) Truax of East Sparta, and the late Finney Truax, and had been an East Sparta resident most of her life. Carol was a 1974 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. She was retired from the U. S. Ceramic Tile Co. in East Sparta after 28 years' service, where she was an inspector. Carol was a member of the Auxiliary of Isaac L. Kinney American Legion Post #244.
In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Avalon. Besides her mother, Jackie, she is survived by Randy L. Kuemerle; four daughters and a son: Christine Malott, Amanda (Errett) Jackson, Natalie (Noah Adams) Kuemerle, Melissa (Sean) Cook, and Randall (Tracy) Kuemerle, two sisters, Joyce Truax and Patti (Bill) Albert, 15 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and one soon to be born great-grandson.
Due to health concerns a private family gathering will be held. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.