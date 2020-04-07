|
Carol Steiner
Age 89 of Dalton, passed away on April 4, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1930 to the late Nicholas and Anna Stein. She was a 1948 graduate of Washington High School. She married Thomas Steiner on January 26, 1952 and they shared 66 years together until his passing 2018. Carol was a lifelong and active member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. She stayed close to her high school friends in her card club for over 60 years. Carol will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, Grandma Pooh, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Douglas Steiner, Lynn (Rusty) Indorf and Susan (Michael) Smith; her grandchildren, Renee (Michael) Ridgway, Nicole (Eric) Lightfoot, Raygan (Randy) Weiford, Sarah (Quintin) Bressler, Wesley Steiner, Tyler (Taylor) Steiner and Ryan (Angela) Indorf; 17 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Lea(Bob) Hollwager and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her sisters, Alta Reabe and Janice James and her brother, Vincent Stein.
Private Services are for the immediate family only and will be live streamed on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Go to www.paquelet.com & click on Facebook Live Streaming. Donations in Carol's memory can be made to the Massillon Salvation Army or your local Food Bank.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2020