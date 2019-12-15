Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Nusinov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Sue Greenwald Nusinov


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Sue Greenwald Nusinov Obituary
Carol Sue Greenwald Nusinov

age 73, of Ocala, Florida, formally of Canton, Ohio, passed away December 11, 2019. She was born February 19, 1946 in Canton to Bernard and Goldie (Forstein) Greenwald.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; she is also survived by her brother and sister in law, Stanley A. and Charlotte Greenwald of North Canton; nieces Robyn L. Cutler (Dr. David) of Fairlawn, Ohio, Laura D. Einstein of New York City; and nephew Jordan D. Greenwald of North Canton.

Carol's funeral and burial was held in Ocala, Florida. A private memorial service was held Friday, December 13th at 10:00 AM with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. It celebrated the happiness she enjoyed as a result of her marriage to her husband, Michael Nusinov, of over 20 years. Memorial contributions are requested in her memory to Temple Israel, Shaaray Torah Synagogue, or a .

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -