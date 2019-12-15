|
Carol Sue Greenwald Nusinov
age 73, of Ocala, Florida, formally of Canton, Ohio, passed away December 11, 2019. She was born February 19, 1946 in Canton to Bernard and Goldie (Forstein) Greenwald.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; she is also survived by her brother and sister in law, Stanley A. and Charlotte Greenwald of North Canton; nieces Robyn L. Cutler (Dr. David) of Fairlawn, Ohio, Laura D. Einstein of New York City; and nephew Jordan D. Greenwald of North Canton.
Carol's funeral and burial was held in Ocala, Florida. A private memorial service was held Friday, December 13th at 10:00 AM with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. It celebrated the happiness she enjoyed as a result of her marriage to her husband, Michael Nusinov, of over 20 years. Memorial contributions are requested in her memory to Temple Israel, Shaaray Torah Synagogue, or a .
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019