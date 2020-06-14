Carole A. Ashcraftage 79, passed away at her home, on June 12, 2020. Born in Logan County, and has lived in Uniontown most of her life. Carole graduated from Boston Heights high school, and was the owner of CaraDon Interiors for 10 years. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Carole loved traveling, reading, decorating and spending time with family.Preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Glenn Ashcraft; mother, Annette Sykes; and brother, Frank Lewis. Carole is survived by lifelong friend, Father Dale Tornes; son, Jeffrey B. (Linda) Ashcraft; daughter, Amy (Jeff) Kungle; grandchildren, Jeff, Shawn (Amanda), Josh, and Jared Kungle, Benjamin and Willem Ashcraft; great-grandchildren, Avery and Bryce Kungle.Friends and family will be received Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685. There will be a scripture service beginning at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Catholic Church, 2952 Edison Street NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, with Father Dale Tornes as celebrant and assisted by Deacon Chuck Ivan. There will be visitation Tuesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a procession beginning at 10:45 a.m.(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)