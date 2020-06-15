Carole A. Ashcraft
Carole A.

Ashcraft

Friends and family will be received Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685. There will be a scripture service beginning at 7 p.m. following the visitation.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Catholic Church, 2952 Edison Street NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, with Father Dale Tornes as celebrant and assisted by Deacon Chuck Ivan. There will be visitation Tuesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a procession beginning at 10:45 a.m.

(Hopkins Lawver,

UNIONTOWN,

330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
JUN
15
Service
07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
