Carole A.AshcraftFriends and family will be received Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685. There will be a scripture service beginning at 7 p.m. following the visitation.Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Catholic Church, 2952 Edison Street NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, with Father Dale Tornes as celebrant and assisted by Deacon Chuck Ivan. There will be visitation Tuesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a procession beginning at 10:45 a.m.(Hopkins Lawver,UNIONTOWN,330-733-6271)