Carole A. Grinstead
82, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 12, 1937 in Wyandotte, MI, to Edward and Virginia Englehardt. Carole graduated from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio in 1955. She worked for 20 years as an optometric assistant. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the love and heart of her life.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Tinkler. Carole is survived by her husband of 61 years, David Grinstead; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Charles Nielsen; daughter, Tami Bahney (Mark Greku); granddaughter, Meghan (David) Taylor; grandson, Kristopher (Jessica) Devening; grandson, Timothy (Ariadna) Devening; great-grandsons, Kobe and Xavier Taylor, and Walter Devening; and great-granddaughter, Emma Devening.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at North Canton Grace United Methodist Church, 1720 Schneider Rd. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720. The family will hold a graveside service after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Canton Grace United Methodist Church. Many thanks to the caring heroes at Aultman Hospice and Compassionate Care.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020