Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Carole A. (Cramer) Molder

Carole A. (Cramer) Molder Obituary
Carole A. (Cramer) Molder

age 78 of Canton, passed away Friday evening. She was born in Findlay, Ohio to the late Clyde and Martha (Kunkle) Cramer. Carole was a retired sales person having worked at Elder Beerman for many years.

She is survived by her children, R.J. (Maria) Molder, Tracey Harris; four grandchildren, Tyler (Ilona) Harris, Cassidy Harris, Liliana and Regan Molder; sister, Susan (Robert) Nichols and brother, Tom (Marsha) Cramer, and her beloved dog Hatchi.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with a service of Remembrance to follow at 6 p.m.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2019
