Carole A. (Cramer) Molder
age 78 of Canton, passed away Friday evening. She was born in Findlay, Ohio to the late Clyde and Martha (Kunkle) Cramer. Carole was a retired sales person having worked at Elder Beerman for many years.
She is survived by her children, R.J. (Maria) Molder, Tracey Harris; four grandchildren, Tyler (Ilona) Harris, Cassidy Harris, Liliana and Regan Molder; sister, Susan (Robert) Nichols and brother, Tom (Marsha) Cramer, and her beloved dog Hatchi.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with a service of Remembrance to follow at 6 p.m.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2019