|
|
Carole A. Mundorff 1932-2019
86, of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Windsor Medical Center. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on July 22, 1932 to the late Wayne and Helen Garrison and was a 1950 graduate of Lash Senior High School in Zanesville. Carole was employed as an administrative assistant with the North Canton School District for 30 years, retiring in 2007. She was a long time member of Community Christian Church where she was always willing to serve and was very faithful in her attendance and involvement. Carole led youth Shoestring Tours, often driving the bus and chaperoning their adventures. She took the lead on the altar flower ministry at Community Christian where she ordered the flowers, met the florist at the church each week, and she ensured that sponsors of altar flowers took home their flowers each week. When altar flowers went unclaimed, she would take them to homebound members of the church. She served as a Deaconess at the church and prepared communion. Carole would frequently take communion to the homebound members as well.
Carole was a lover of the outdoors and animals. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Mundorff on December 11, 2013; her brother, Phillip Garrison and her son-in-law, Tim Miller. She leaves her children, Robert Mundorff, Kim Miller, Terrilyn (Peter) Kazmarsky, Andrea (Bill) Thomason, Allison (Chan) Brown, John Christopher (Julie Kell) Mundorff and Jill (Paul) McCarthy; grandchildren, Leanna, Collin, Ashley, Westen, Cameron, Christopher, Hannah, Tara and Matt; her sister Jane (Ray) Marple; brother-in-lawl Thomas (Melinda) Mundorff and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to send a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Windsor Medical Center and Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care given to their mother.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 210 N. Main St. North Canton, OH 44720, with Rev. Sarah Taylor Peck officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorial donations may be made, in her name to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home - North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019