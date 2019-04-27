|
Carole A.
Mundorff
Funeral services will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 210 N. Main St. North Canton, OH 44720, with Rev. Sarah Taylor Peck officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorial donations may be made, in her name to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2019
