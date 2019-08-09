Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Carole Weir
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday 5-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www. gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2019
