Carole Ann Weir
Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday 5-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www. gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2019