Carole J. Escola
Together Again
Age 83, died Tuesday after a brief illness. She was a life resident of the Canton area, 1953 Central Catholic High School graduate and was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church (Harrisburg).
Preceded in death by her husband, James T. Escola and sister, Margie Fuchs. Survived by her daughter, Lorraine (Brad Coward) DeSouza; sons, James (Peg) and Steven Escola; grandchildren, Charles (Marissa) DeSouza; and James (Sasha), Joseph (Amanda) and Kelly Escola, great-grandchildren, Henry, Sadie, James and Hayes Escola and Anabel and Leo DeSouza; sisters, Judy (Dan) Rebillot and Elaine (Morrie) Schandel and brother-in-law, Chuck Fuchs.
Friends may call Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery (Harrisburg). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central Catholic High School. Condolences may be made to:
