Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Basilica of Saint John the Baptist
CAROLE J. ESCOLA

CAROLE J. ESCOLA Obituary
Carole J. Escola

Together Again

Age 83, died Tuesday after a brief illness. She was a life resident of the Canton area, 1953 Central Catholic High School graduate and was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church (Harrisburg).

Preceded in death by her husband, James T. Escola and sister, Margie Fuchs. Survived by her daughter, Lorraine (Brad Coward) DeSouza; sons, James (Peg) and Steven Escola; grandchildren, Charles (Marissa) DeSouza; and James (Sasha), Joseph (Amanda) and Kelly Escola, great-grandchildren, Henry, Sadie, James and Hayes Escola and Anabel and Leo DeSouza; sisters, Judy (Dan) Rebillot and Elaine (Morrie) Schandel and brother-in-law, Chuck Fuchs.

Friends may call Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery (Harrisburg). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central Catholic High School. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019
