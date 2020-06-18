Carole J. Mickley
1937 - 2020
Carole J. Mickley

age 82, of Louisville, OH passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in her home. She was born Sept. 8, 1937 to the late James and Berdine Mottice. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, crafts and watercolor painting.

Carole is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Mickley; her daughter, Karen (Dave) O'Neal; seven sons, Rod (Lyra), Dean (Robin), Brian (Tammy), Steve (Kelli), Neal, Dale (Janet Vair),and Daryl (Jessicar) Mickley; two brothers, Jim (Sandy) Mottice, Bob (Sandy) Mottice; 26 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Mickley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am Saturday, June 20 in St. Louis Catholic Church, Louisville, OH. Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Friday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Carole will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Louisville Community Cupboard, PO Box 84, Louisville, OH 44641. (Louisvillecommunitycupboard.org) Because of covid-19, anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, instead of attending, may do so at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

