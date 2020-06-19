Carole J. Mickley
Carole J. Mickley

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am Saturday, June 20 in St. Louis Catholic Church, Louisville, OH. Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Friday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Carole will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Louisville Community Cupboard, PO Box 84, Louisville, OH 44641. (Louisvillecommunitycupboard.org) Because of covid-19, anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, instead of attending, may do so at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
