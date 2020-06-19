Carole J. Mickley
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am Saturday, June 20 in St. Louis Catholic Church, Louisville, OH. Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Friday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Carole will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Louisville Community Cupboard, PO Box 84, Louisville, OH 44641. (Louisvillecommunitycupboard.org) Because of covid-19, anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, instead of attending, may do so at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.