Carole Jean Shetler



of Massillon, passed away on May 11, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1938 in Massillon to the late Edward and Jennie (Geis) Wilhelm. She married Dale Shetler on June 7, 1957. Carole was a graduate of Washington High School. She was a homemaker and also a former receptionist at Griscom Russell. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Massillon, and attended Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church in Navarre.



In addition to her husband, Carole will be deeply missed by her daughters, Rebecca (Tome) Sekulovski of Rochester, MI and Susan DiNarda of Louisville, OH; granddaughters, Alexandra Sekulovski, Alyssa Sekulovski, and Lindsay Hall.



Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. with a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m., Rev. Paul Gerycz. Inurnment will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory,



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on May 14, 2019