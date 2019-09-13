|
Carole L. Easterday
78, of Meyers Lake Village passed away on September 11, 2019. Carole was born in Parkersburg, W.Va. to the late Dennis and Grace Williams. She was a graduate of Jackson High School and the Aultman School of Nursing. Carole retired after many years of volunteering and working at the Shipley Child Health Clinic. She was very passionate about volunteering for many organizations in her community.
Preceded in death by her husband, John and her sister, Denise; she is survived by her daughters, Beth (Kevin) Futryk and Holly (Mike) Adams; son Gregory (Lois) Girard; grandchildren, Mitch, Melissa, Emily, Jon, AJ and Sean; great grandchildren, Addy and Conner.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Aultman Women's Board Compassionate Care Center at https://aultmanfoundation.org/home/giving/choose-your-good/hospice/. The family invites you to visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 13, 2019