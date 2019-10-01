Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Carole L. Friesel


1952 - 2019
Carole L. Friesel Obituary
Carole L. Friesel

age 67, of Canton, passed away Sunday morning in Mercy Medical Center. She was born Jan. 5, 1952, in Canton to Charles and Elsie Friesel.

Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave N. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Fryman officiating.

com.

Arnold-Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019
