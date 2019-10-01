|
Carole L. Friesel
age 67, of Canton, passed away Sunday morning in Mercy Medical Center. She was born Jan. 5, 1952, in Canton to Charles and Elsie Friesel.
Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave N. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Fryman officiating. Complete obituary information and online guestbook are available at www.arnoldfuneralhome.
com.
Arnold-Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019