Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Carole L. Reed


1934 - 2019
Carole L. Reed Obituary
Carole L. Reed

85, formerly of Navarre, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Massillon. She was born June 13, 1934 in Canton, Ohio. Carole enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved dog Max. She liked to play bingo and taking trips to Mountaineer Casino to play the slot machines.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Eloise Williams; sister, Joan Basham; and husband, Ronald Reed. Carole is survived by her son, Ross (Amy) Page; daughter, Pamela (Jack) Stickle; grandchildren, Kristie (Scott) Blackledge, Kellie (Brock) Sigler, Sara Page, Mallory (Josh) Roessner; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and brother, Elton (Diane) Williams.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 pm-1 pm at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel with a memorial service to immediately follow with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family wishes to thank Hospitality House staff and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to our mother. To send online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2019
