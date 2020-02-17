Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church

Carole R. Carroll


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole R. Carroll Obituary
Carole R. Carroll

Together Again

Age 84 died Saturday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1954 graduate of Timken Vocational High School, retired loan officer from Chase Bank and member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carroll Jr.; mother, Evelyn Firth; and father, Raymond Anderson. Survived by her son, Thomas (Mary Ann) Carroll III; daughters, Terri Carroll, Janet (Gary) Merrick and Jackie Shankle; grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Strawser, Holly (Tim) Trbovich, Erin Ivers, Steven Merrick, Matthew (Kari) Merrick and Craig (Amber) Shankle and ten great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -