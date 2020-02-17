|
Carole R. Carroll
Together Again
Age 84 died Saturday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1954 graduate of Timken Vocational High School, retired loan officer from Chase Bank and member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carroll Jr.; mother, Evelyn Firth; and father, Raymond Anderson. Survived by her son, Thomas (Mary Ann) Carroll III; daughters, Terri Carroll, Janet (Gary) Merrick and Jackie Shankle; grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Strawser, Holly (Tim) Trbovich, Erin Ivers, Steven Merrick, Matthew (Kari) Merrick and Craig (Amber) Shankle and ten great-grandchildren.
Friends may call Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2020