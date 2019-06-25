Home

CAROLE RINI RYJOWSKI


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CAROLE RINI RYJOWSKI Obituary
Carole Rini

Ryjowski

71, passed away June 13 in Florida where she resided for many years. She was born on September 26, 1947 to the late Rose and David Rini, Sr. She was a 1965 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. "Syl" as she was known by many, loved to cook and share her meals. Her fun-loving sense of humor will certainly be missed.

Carole is survived by two sisters, Joanne Kocar and Mary Lou (Dan) Reed, brother David Rini, Jr. and Mary Penick. She was loved by many nieces and nephews who all had a special place in her heart.

There will be a graveside service held at a later date.
Published in The Repository on June 25, 2019
