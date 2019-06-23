|
Carole Vesely (74)
December 14, 1944- June 20, 2019
Carole started her career in 1967 as a secondary education teacher in the Canton City schools. After this, Carole was a social worker for more than 30 years. She began her social work career in 1983, working for Stark County Children Protective Services. Carole began her work at the Crisis Center in Canton, in 1989. During her 30 years in this job, she served as a Hotline Volunteer, Law Enforcement Trainer, Community Consultant, member of the First Response Team, CIT Trainer, Facilitator of the Survivors of Suicide loss group, Chair of the Stark County Suicide Prevention Coalition and most recently a Crisis Counselor at Coleman Crisis Services.
Carole had a deep passion for her work, the people she served and our community. Carole had a way of making the broken look beautiful, and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings. She has educated many on finding their voice, their strength, and their courage. She will be greatly missed by the people she served and our community.
Memorial services to be held on July 2, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Westbrook Veterans Memorial Park across from Coleman Crisis Center. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Coleman Professional Services. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019