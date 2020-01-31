|
|
Caroline Ann Crawford
age 86, of Chippewa Lake, loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at 10:50 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio to Christie and Catherine (Campiri) Phillip. Caroline was a graduate of St. Augustine High School and had retired from Medina General Hospital.
Survivors include her son, Bart (Sandra) Ragucci of Alliance; grandchildren, Aaron Ragucci, Kara Ragucci and Miranda Ferris; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Kaitlyn Ferris; and sisters, Kay Burd and Marie Eraybar. In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Haldin William "Bill" Crawford.
Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020