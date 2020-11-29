1/1
Caroline C. Norcia
Caroline C. Norcia "Together Again"

86, of Massillon passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. She was born March 23, 1934 in Waukesha, Wisc., to the late Pasquale and Eda Scrima. Caroline was owner and operator of Scrima Tap in Waukesha, Wisc., for many years. She was a member of Saint Anthony All Saints Parish in Canton. Caroline was a wonderful cook, enjoyed crocheting and loved her family and friends across the community. She loved working out at Aultman Health and Fitness with her friends and gathering on Thursdays with her family and friends at Palombos.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Norcia Sr. and brother, James Scrima. Caroline was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by her children, Vicky (Stan) Gilreath, Matthew (Susan) Norcia and Leonard Norcia Jr.; grandchildren, Kayla (Bill) King, Kelly M. Gilreath, Lauren Norcia, Jenna Norcia, Natalie Norcia, Allison (Matt) Wilson, Kristen Norcia and Leonard Nicholas Norcia; great grandchildren, Emarie Wilson and Eliana King; brothers-in-law, Emilio Pippi and Tony (Carol) Norcia and several nieces and nephews. Caroline held a special place in her heart for all of her surviving friends.

Due to the surrounding conditions of Covid-19 there will be no calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony All Saints Parish, 1530 11th St. SE Canton, Ohio 44707 with Rev. Fr. Thomas Kraszewski celebrant. The Mass will be lived streamed on St. Anthony All Saints Parish, Facebook page. A graveside service will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Masks will be required for Mass and graveside service. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
