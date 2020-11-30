1/
Caroline C. Norcia
Caroline C.

Norcia

Due to the surrounding conditions of Covid-19 there will be no calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony All Saints Parish, 1530 11th St. SE Canton, Ohio 44707 with Rev. Fr. Thomas Kraszewski celebrant. The Mass will be lived streamed on St. Anthony All Saints Parish, Facebook page. A graveside service will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Masks will be required for Mass and graveside service. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2020.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
