Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Caroline's life story with friends and family

Share Caroline's life story with friends and family





Norcia



Due to the surrounding conditions of Covid-19 there will be no calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony All Saints Parish, 1530 11th St. SE Canton, Ohio 44707 with Rev. Fr. Thomas Kraszewski celebrant. The Mass will be lived streamed on St. Anthony All Saints Parish, Facebook page. A graveside service will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Masks will be required for Mass and graveside service. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit



Reed Funeral Home,



330-477-6721

Caroline C.NorciaDue to the surrounding conditions of Covid-19 there will be no calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony All Saints Parish, 1530 11th St. SE Canton, Ohio 44707 with Rev. Fr. Thomas Kraszewski celebrant. The Mass will be lived streamed on St. Anthony All Saints Parish, Facebook page. A graveside service will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Masks will be required for Mass and graveside service. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.Reed Funeral Home,330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store