Caroline C. Norcia
Caroline C.

Norcia

Due to the surrounding conditions of Covid-19 there will be no calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 (TODAY) at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony All Saints Parish, 1530 11th St. SE Canton, Ohio 44707 with Rev. Fr. Thomas Kraszewski celebrant. The Mass will be lived streamed on St. Anthony All Saints Parish, Facebook page. A graveside service will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Masks will be required for Mass and graveside service. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
lived streamed on St. Anthony All Saints Parish, Facebook page
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony All Saints Parish
DEC
1
Graveside service
Calvary Cemetery
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
November 29, 2020
sending our deepest sympathy to Vicky, Matt and Lenny and their families, Mrs. Norcia was a wonderful woman to have known, for many years, May she rest in peace.
Dave & Cindy Alcorn
Family
November 29, 2020
Caroline will be dearly missed by Betty Trubisky & Barb . Betty and Caroline had a lot of laughs and great times. No one will ever take her place. Caroline showed a lot of caring as our friends our condolences to the Family.
Barb Lippert
Friend
November 29, 2020
Vicky, Matt and Lenny, We are so very sorry for your loss. You were all so blessed to have such a wonderful mom. Cherish those memories. She is with your dad now. God bless your family.
Joyce and Jim Gabel
Friend
November 29, 2020
Len and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was always smiling when she came to exercise at Aultman. Praying The Lord gives you comfort at this difficult time.
Brenda Hawkins
Acquaintance
