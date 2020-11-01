1/
Caroline E. Becker-Maloy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline E. Becker-Maloy

Age 75 of Canton, Ohio went to be with Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edgar "Skip" Ellis and Bertha Carol Flora of Provo, Utah.

She is survived by her husband, James Maloy of Canton; two daughters, Rachel Bailis and her husband, Larry of Columbus and Dawn Becker of Columbus; son, Joseph Becker II and his wife, Traci of East Sparta; sister, Lisa Harris of Calif.; grandchildren, Caroline Fleming, Jaclyn Wright, Joseph Becker III, John Becker and Cody Barcroft; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no public services will be held at this time. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved