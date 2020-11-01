Caroline E. Becker-Maloy
Age 75 of Canton, Ohio went to be with Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edgar "Skip" Ellis and Bertha Carol Flora of Provo, Utah.
She is survived by her husband, James Maloy of Canton; two daughters, Rachel Bailis and her husband, Larry of Columbus and Dawn Becker of Columbus; son, Joseph Becker II and his wife, Traci of East Sparta; sister, Lisa Harris of Calif.; grandchildren, Caroline Fleming, Jaclyn Wright, Joseph Becker III, John Becker and Cody Barcroft; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no public services will be held at this time. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
