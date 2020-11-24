Caroline M. Wilson
59, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Lakewood, Ohio, Caroline was the daughter of George and Janet (Bremer) Volkmann and was a life-long resident of Canton, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Burt Wilson. She is survived by her sister, Louisa (Neil) Egan; and her brothers, Paul (Jan) Volkmann, Stephen (Rebecca) Volkmann, Richard (Carrie) Volkmann, Douglas Volkmann (Krisandra Waltz) and John (Jennifer) Volkmann; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her 37-year professional career included positions at Range Resources and, most recently, Diebold. Caroline was beloved by all for her work habits and sense of humor.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, P. O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
