1/1
Caroline M. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline M. Wilson

59, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Lakewood, Ohio, Caroline was the daughter of George and Janet (Bremer) Volkmann and was a life-long resident of Canton, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Burt Wilson. She is survived by her sister, Louisa (Neil) Egan; and her brothers, Paul (Jan) Volkmann, Stephen (Rebecca) Volkmann, Richard (Carrie) Volkmann, Douglas Volkmann (Krisandra Waltz) and John (Jennifer) Volkmann; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her 37-year professional career included positions at Range Resources and, most recently, Diebold. Caroline was beloved by all for her work habits and sense of humor.

No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, P. O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - 330-830-0148

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Avenue Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved