Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline "Sue" McLaughlin


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline "Sue" McLaughlin Obituary
Caroline "Sue" McLaughlin

74, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Hennis Care Center of Bolivar. She was born May 6, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bernice Porter; her son, Jay Lee McLaughlin and a sister, Dottie Dille of Stockport, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Louise Copeland (Roger); a step brother, Bob (Becky) Calendine and a host of nieces and nephews.

In honoring her wishes she will be cremated. There will be no services or calling hours. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now