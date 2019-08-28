|
|
Caroline "Sue" McLaughlin
74, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Hennis Care Center of Bolivar. She was born May 6, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bernice Porter; her son, Jay Lee McLaughlin and a sister, Dottie Dille of Stockport, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Louise Copeland (Roger); a step brother, Bob (Becky) Calendine and a host of nieces and nephews.
In honoring her wishes she will be cremated. There will be no services or calling hours. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019