Caroline (Simonelli) Gonzalez
age 85 of Canton, passed away Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019. Born in Arce, Italy, to the late John and Lucia Simonelli; she was also preceded in death by her son, Frank Jr.; great granddaughter, Delaney Grace Stephenson; brothers, Gaetano and Eleutario Simonelli. Caroline was a graduate of Lincoln High School and a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She retired in 2018 from McDonald's after 28 years of service. She enjoyed bingo, cooking, baking, and especially spending time with her family.
Caroline is survived by her husband of 62 years, Frank Gonzalez; children: Tina (John) Mosser, David (Stacey) Gonzalez, Michael Sr. (Janet) Gonzalez; four grandchildren: Erica (Kyle) Stephenson, Michael Gonzalez Jr., Maria (Garret) Wike, and Anthony Gonzalez; three great grandchildren: Trenton and Malachi Stephenson, and Charleigh Wike.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 7, 2019