|
|
Carolyn A. Jones 1948-2019
70, of Uniontown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born November 24, 1948 in Campbellsville, Ky.. Carolyn retired from Mercy Medical Center after 32 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed shopping with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie; parents, Raymond and Emma Hedgespeth; one brother and one sister Carolyn is survived by her children, Ronnie (Dina) Jones, Renee (Jim) Craiglow, Brian Jones, Wayne (Leigh) Jones and Melissa (Christian) Granitsas; 18 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. Canton, OH 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Funeral Celebrant, Amy Downard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 16, 2019