|
|
|
Carolyn A. Jones
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. Canton, OH 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Funeral Celebrant, Amy Downard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019
Read More