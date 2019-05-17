Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. SW.
Canton, OH
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. SW.
Canton, OH
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. SW.
Canton, OH
Carolyn A. Jones


Carolyn A. Jones Obituary
Carolyn A. Jones

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. Canton, OH 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Funeral Celebrant, Amy Downard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019
