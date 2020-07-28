Carolyn A. Radtka
79, of Jackson Township, passed away on July 26, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 3, 1941 in Irondale, Ohio to the late Gerald and Violet (Williams) Heffner. She was a 1959 graduate of Wellsville High School. Carolyn met her husband, the love of her life, William Radtka on a blind date and they married a year later on Oct. 27, 1962. Carolyn loved to crochet, was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, and loved watching the Hallmark Channel. Also, a Tootsie Roll or two could always be found when she was near. She was also very dedicated in keeping touch with her classmates and out of town family always checking in with them or updating them on daily events. Carolyn held a few jobs in her lifetime which mostly included accounting and bookkeeping but her greatest passion of all was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Carolyn adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 57 years, William "Bill" Radtka; children, Greg (Amy) Radtka, Darla (Dave) Helmick and Bil Radtka; grandchildren, Molly Radtka, Matthew Radtka, Alex Helmick and Trevor Helmick; sister, Debbie (Dean) Green; sister-in-law, Gretchen Heffner; and her beloved furry companion, Lucy. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Heffner and her brother-in-law and his wife, Dale (Gloria) Radtka.
A private service for Carolyn will be held and burial will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Messages of sympathy and support may be left at www.paquelet.com
