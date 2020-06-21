Carolyn Alice Mize
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Alice Mize

MASSILLON – Carolyn Alice Mize, age 99, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 in the care of her family in Minnesota. Born on January 1, 1921 in Wadsworth, OH to the late Roy and Bessie (Chandler) Barnes, she was a resident of Minnesota since 2014, previously of Massillon. Carolyn was a cosmetologist, a nurse's aide, and had worked at Woolworths, Krogers and other retail stores for many years. She was an active person who loved nature, camping, and traveling. She especially enjoyed poetry and cooking. All who knew her felt she was a warm and loving person. She was a longtime devoted member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Navarre where she was a Sunday school teacher for 27 years and was a camp counselor at Camp Wanake.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Beryl in 2006; brothers, Ralph and Robert Barnes; sisters, Mildred Graff, Gertrude Lindeman, Betty Fazenbaker; she is survived by her sons, Bruce (Barbara) of Jacksonville, FL, Dale (Terri) of Plymouth, MN; three grandchildren, Geoff (Melissi), Eric (Jacque) and Kimberly (Reed); four great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Easton Union Cemetery, Easton, OH with Pastor Phil Raynes, officiating; face masks recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6025 Shepler Church Ave. S.W., Navarre, OH, 44662. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Easton Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved