Carolyn Ann (Stokes) Williams
Age 68, transitioned from her earthly home to her glorious heavenly home on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio, on December 1, 1951. She graduated from McKinley Senior High School and was a lifelong Canton resident. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Ernest Williams, Sr.; her father and bonus mother, Robert (Alice) Johnson; brother, Ronald Stokes, Sr., bonus brother, Gerry Williams; sister, Carmen Stokes; bonus daughter, Priscilla Crockett.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley (Stokes) Johnson; daughter, Shirley (Larry) Cooper; seven bonus children: John (Lynette) Mack, Thea (Charles) Holling, Vanessa (Stephen) Jordan, Jenise Williams, Annette Kelly, Ernest Williams, Jr. and Nancy Card; sisters, Patricia Williams and Renee (Cam) Johnson-Chappell; bonus sisters: Joyce Stokes, Sharlene Gourick and Tatiana Johnson; brother, Brian Johnson; bonus brother, Anthony (Angie) Reese; two grandchildren: Diandre and Esssence Stokes; five great-grandchildren: Dhelano, Amari, Dierre, Amirah and Raevyn; one aunt, Margaret Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
The family will be receiving final respects at St. Paul AME Church, 1800 East Tuscarawas St., Canton, Ohio 44710 on February 23, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services are 11 a.m. at North Lawn Cemetery at grave site.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020