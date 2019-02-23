|
Carolyn E. McGarvey
1923-2019
95, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1923 the daughter of Herman & Elizabeth Neal. Carolyn proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. She had a determined spirit, and a kind heart. Carolyn had many achievements but her greatest was her love of her daughter.
Carolyn was survived by her loving daughter, Roseann McGarvey; and many friends.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2019