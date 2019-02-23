Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn McGarvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn E. McGarvey


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn E. McGarvey Obituary
Carolyn E. McGarvey

1923-2019

95, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1923 the daughter of Herman & Elizabeth Neal. Carolyn proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. She had a determined spirit, and a kind heart. Carolyn had many achievements but her greatest was her love of her daughter.

Carolyn was survived by her loving daughter, Roseann McGarvey; and many friends.

Cremation has taken place per Carolyn's wishes. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.