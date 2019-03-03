|
Carolyn Elizabeth (Falb) Kloha-Ricer
Much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and sister,
Carolyn Elizabeth (Falb) Kloha-Ricer, 76, of Beach City, Ohio and Riverview, Florida, went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Carolyn was born in Orrville, Ohio, to Warren and Marcella Falb on April 5, 1942. She married Larry Ricer on January 31, 2003. Also surviving are her three children: David Kloha, Danny (Coletta) Kloha and Kimmie (Mark) Jacobs, all of Beach City; her brother, Dallas Falb of Dalton; and her grandchildren: Emily Jacobs, Quaid and Alexia Kloha, Britney and Brian Ricer and Luke and Abby Svec. She is also survived by her husband's children: Edward (Jolene) Ricer and Jennifer (Matthew) Svec. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Melvin Falb; and her first husband, David Kloha, Sr. Carolyn lived in Beach City most of her adult life until she and Larry became snowbirds and had the chance to make friends in Florida. She was a member of Wilmot United Methodist Church. Carolyn volunteered for many years as an EMT on the Beach City Fire Department, and was their first female fire fighter. She was on Beach City's very first ambulance call, as well. She also gave her time to the Beach City Fire Auxiliary. Carolyn was an Avon lady and worked at Kidron Town and Country and the B&L Market. She was a nurse's aide at Country Lawn nursing home and Applecreek State Hospital and a waitress at the Junction. More than anything, Carolyn loved the Lord and loved people. She was always eager to sit, talk and laugh with anyone. Carolyn loved cooking and canning vegetable soup and peaches, and was a fan of classical music and Christmas music at all times of the year, crossword puzzles, painting and hosting block parties and fish frys.
A memorial service will be planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's honor to the Beach City Fire Department or Wilmot United Methodist Church.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2019