1/1
Carolyn Emma Scherer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Emma Scherer

age 88, passed away peacefully at the House of Loreto on October 23, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH on August 22, 1932 to Lewis H. and Vandalia (Beikert) Scherer. Carolyn was a 1951 graduate of McKinley High School and went on to graduate from the Aultman Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. She also attended the University of Dayton and graduated in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in in Nursing. Carolyn served her country in the United States Navy as a nurse for 26 years. She earned the rank of Captain and served her country in the Vietnam conflict. Carolyn was stationed in San Diego for most of her career. Carolyn was a lifetime member of the San Diego VFW and also belonged to the Southern California Nurse Corps.

Those left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Cheryl Bennet (Donald Potts), Karen Black, Melanie Black (Shawn Blackledge) and Carol Black (Johnathan Smith); nephew, James Black Jr.; great nieces, Layla Star Harper, Katie Black and Madison Black; great-great niece, Taylor Mary Clapper; and Susan Black. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara (James Sr.) Black; best friend Alesha Diefenbacher.

A funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28 at 12:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Interment at Sunset Hills Memory Garden with Navy Honors. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian, 330-823-1050

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved