Carolyn Emma Scherer
age 88, passed away peacefully at the House of Loreto on October 23, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH on August 22, 1932 to Lewis H. and Vandalia (Beikert) Scherer. Carolyn was a 1951 graduate of McKinley High School and went on to graduate from the Aultman Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. She also attended the University of Dayton and graduated in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in in Nursing. Carolyn served her country in the United States Navy as a nurse for 26 years. She earned the rank of Captain and served her country in the Vietnam conflict. Carolyn was stationed in San Diego for most of her career. Carolyn was a lifetime member of the San Diego VFW and also belonged to the Southern California Nurse Corps.
Those left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Cheryl Bennet (Donald Potts), Karen Black, Melanie Black (Shawn Blackledge) and Carol Black (Johnathan Smith); nephew, James Black Jr.; great nieces, Layla Star Harper, Katie Black and Madison Black; great-great niece, Taylor Mary Clapper; and Susan Black. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara (James Sr.) Black; best friend Alesha Diefenbacher.
A funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28 at 12:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Interment at Sunset Hills Memory Garden with Navy Honors. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com
