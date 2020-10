Carolyn Emma SchererA funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28 at 12:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Interment at Sunset Hills Memory Garden with Navy Honors. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com Cassaday-Turkle-Christian, 330-823-1050