Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Carolyn F. White

Carolyn F. White Obituary
Carolyn F. White

age 84 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born March 15, 1935, the daughter of the late Ray Anderson and Helen (Wyatt) Johnson. Carolyn retired from MCA Sign Company and had formerly worked at The Timken Company and Massillon Community Hospital. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Carolyn is survived by son, Shawn White, daughter, Tina White, step-daughter Cathy Archie; brother Raymond Anderson Jr., sister Marcia Harris, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sons Jeffrey L. White and Michael White, step son Lawrence Brooks and daughter Toni Trammell, granddaughter Latia White, grandson Shawnte Gilmer and the father of her children Nelson Malone White.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1111 - 3rd St. S.E., Massillon at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Anthony Robinson Sr. officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the funeral from 11 A.M. to Noon. Burial to follow the service at Massillon Cemetery in Massillon. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019
