Carolyn F. White
Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1111 - 3rd St. S.E., Massillon at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Anthony Robinson Sr. officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the funeral from 11 A.M. to Noon. Burial to follow the service at Massillon Cemetery in Massillon. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019