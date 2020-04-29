|
Carolyn Hollingbaugh
age 94, of Canton, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born Nov. 28, 1925 in Bellaire, OH, a daughter of the late Mike and Caroline (Pavick) Salapack, was raised in Dellroy, and resided most of her life in Canton. She was a wife, mother, and friend to neighbors and acquaintances, a zesty, direct lady who loved her family and will be missed by many. Carolyn was a 1944 graduate of Dellroy High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Maynard C. Hollingbaugh, on Oct. 18, 1999, two sisters and five brothers. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Don Dostal, her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Karen Hollingbaugh, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Jeff and Sue Dostal and their children, Lauren and Logan, Amy and Andrew Weinraub, and their son, Max, Luke and Gigi Dostal, and their children, Chloe and Noah; Maureen (Dan) Shinton, who was cared for by Carolyn until she was twelve years old; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in New Cumberland Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to New Cumberland United Methodist Church, 4058 New Cumberland Rd., Mineral City, OH 44656. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.co.
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020