Carolyn Holmes-Baker
age 57 of Massillon passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Jimmie and her two loving sons, Shaun and Nathan. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
There will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to help with burial costs. Donations can be made by clicking on the link below. https://tiny.cc/t1j24y. Any donation will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019