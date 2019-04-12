Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Holmes-Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Holmes-Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Holmes-Baker Obituary
Carolyn Holmes-Baker

age 57 of Massillon passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Jimmie and her two loving sons, Shaun and Nathan. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

There will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to help with burial costs. Donations can be made by clicking on the link below. https://tiny.cc/t1j24y. Any donation will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.