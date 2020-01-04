|
|
Carolyn J. Haas
91, of Navarre, beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and aunt, passed away surrounded by her family and in the comfort of her home, on the morning of New Year's Day. Born in Orrville, April 25, 1928, a daughter to the late Merle and Lucille (Lyons) Hofsteter, Carolyn graduated from the former Navarre High School with the Class of 1946. In 1949, she graduated as a registered nurse from the Aultman School of Nursing and continued her nursing career with Aultman Hospital and Country Lawn Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Navarre. She also worked as the bookkeeper in the family business, H & H Carriers Trucking Co. An active member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Navarre, she served her faith community in several volunteer roles. But Carolyn's family is what she held most dear, especially enjoying summer Sundays at Lake Mohawk. Her leisure time hobbies included traveling extensively – having visited 5 of 7 continents, pursuing family histories and genealogy and keeping current with friends and classmates, especially her girlfriends from nursing school.
In her junior year at old NHS, Carolyn gave her heart to a fellow classmate who would become her best friend for the next 75 years and her life partner and husband of 71 years, Wilbur D. Haas, who survives along with their children: Daniel S. Haas and Susan M. (Ed) Whitmore, all of Navarre and Kathleen H. (Bob) Schaffner, of North Canton; grandchildren: Sarah (Seth) Peterson, Matthew (Chesnee) Whitmore, Erin (Brian) Williams and Jenna (Andrew) Garlock; great-grandchildren: Adelyn and Nash Peterson, Gavin Garlock and Cooper Whitmore. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Mrs. Dianne Hofsteter; brother- and sister-in-law, Ramon and Sue Young; and several nieces and nephews. Carolyn is predeceased by her parents and brothers, Paul and Franklin Hofsteter and Paul's wife, Annie. A special note of thanks is extended to Lori DeLong, Carolyn's home health aide, for her devoted care and friendship.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, January 6, 2020, at St. Paul UCC in Navarre. Rev. Brent Gundlah will officiate and burial will follow at Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences Sunday afternoon, January 5th., from 2-5:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. The family has also suggested memorial contributions made to either St. Paul UCC or to Aultman College of Nursing & Health Sciences. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020