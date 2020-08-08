1/1
CAROLYN J. KING
1938 - 2020
Carolyn J. King

Age 81, of Waynesburg, OH, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the Hanover House. She was born September 16, 1938 in Canton, to the late Albert and Pearl (Thouvenin) Creighton. She was a 1957 graduate of Canton South High School and a member of Indian Run Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale King in 2000. Carolyn is survived by two daughters, Jean (Randy) Stillion and Joan (Lawrence) Lightfritz; two grandchildren, Steven Talbert and Christie Lightfritz; one sister, Cheryl Creighton; one nephew and two nieces.

Friends and family will be received Monday August 10, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home where social distancing will be observed and face coverings are required. There will be a private family funeral with burial in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
