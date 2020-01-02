|
Carolyn J. Neading "Together Again"
age 93, of Canton, passed away Sunday Dec. 29, 2019. She was born Dec. 31, 1925 in Canton, a daughter of the late Garfield and Daisy (Rice) Fry, and was a life resident. Carolyn was a 1943 graduate of Lehman High School. She was retired from Sears Roebuck after 30 years' service, where she was a supervisor in the Catalogue Dept. She was a member of First Christian Church and the Sears Retirement Group.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Neading, on Nov. 12, 1991. Carolyn is survived by one daughter and one son, Rebecca (Dan) Jakab and Robert (Diana) Neading; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Kelly (Bill) Matthews and their daughter, Megan, Kristen (Brett) Hecker, and their daughters, Ella and Greta, Henry Neading, Christian Neading, Brian (Jamie) Lowry and their children, Mia, Braden, and Blake, and Carrie Lowry; a sister-in-law, Mary Hartzell; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Jacquie Neading; and numerous nieces and nephews, including niece Cindy (Gary) Davis.
A private service for family members will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Ryan Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020