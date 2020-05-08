Carolyn Jean (Kirkbride) Bales
passed away May 7, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. Born April 15, 1944 to Thomas Clark Kirkbride and Helen Leora (Pool) Kirkbride. She has been married to her husband Gary Byron Hahn for 34 years. Graduated from Canton South High School. Attended Malone College. Worked for Timken Co., SLHA Accounting, Stern and Manns, and Sedata Co. Her hobbies included genealogy, tracing her family tree back to the Mayflower, and breeding, grooming and showing Westies. She has been active in the Westie Club of Northern Ohio, as Vice Pres., Treasurer and board member. She enjoyed traveling across the US and Canada visiting many of our National Parks.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert Alan Kirkbride. She is survived by two children daughter Jamie Burnett (Clint) and son Eric Bales (Amy Ciric); 8 grandchildren, Anthony Miller (Sarah), Matthew Miller, Nathan, Lisa and Helen Bales, Brandon Burnett, Brittany Burnett and Lyndsey Burton; two great grandchildren Trace and Tripp Miller. Also five nieces and many aunts, cousins and family.
A private graveside service will be held of the immediate family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2020.