1/1
Carolyn Jean Riley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Jean

Riley

age 86, of Hartville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 18, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Canton to the late Ross Douglas and Genevieve Ella (Early) Collins. She worked for 35 years for Eye Centers of Ohio. Carolyn was a member of Hartville Church of the Brethren.

She is survived by her husband Robert; brother Bruce R Collins; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Carol J and two Brothers Donald R. and Norman W.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Final resting place is Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

Arnold Hartville

330-877-9364

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Hartville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved