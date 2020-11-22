Carolyn Jean



Riley



age 86, of Hartville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 18, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Canton to the late Ross Douglas and Genevieve Ella (Early) Collins. She worked for 35 years for Eye Centers of Ohio. Carolyn was a member of Hartville Church of the Brethren.



She is survived by her husband Robert; brother Bruce R Collins; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Carol J and two Brothers Donald R. and Norman W.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Final resting place is Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.



Arnold Hartville



330-877-9364



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store