Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Carolyn Joyce Augustine


1941 - 2019
Carolyn Joyce Augustine Obituary
Carolyn Joyce Augustine

(Nee Goodwill)

age 78 of Jackson Twp., passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 after a 20 year battle with cancer. She was born October 8, 1941, in Whipple, Ohio the daughter of the late Vernon and Doris Goodwill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son Paul. Carolyn attended Belden Grade School and McKinley High School where she graduated in 1959. She was a majorette for the Bulldogs. Carolyn met her husband, Paul, the love of her life, while working at the Arcade Market in downtown Canton in 1957. Paul was a busboy and Carolyn a waitress. They married on October 7, 1959 in Cumberland, MD. Carolyn fulfilled her dream by becoming an interior decorator for J.C. Penneys in 1973 where she worked until 1987. She created Augustine Decorating running the business until 1999 when she became ill with cancer.

In addition to her husband Paul, she is survived by her children: Greg (Sue) Augustine, Jeff (Connie) Augustine and Heather (Tony Maddox) Augustine; brother, Denny (Trish) Goodwill; grandchildren: Jack, Paul, Reilly, and Brady and their father, Brian Queenan; and grandchildren: Aric, Mariel, Neil, Evan, Matt, Katie Augustine, and Cameron, Luke, and Claire Maddox. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and enjoyed playing cards (euchre) and board games. She loved to go on cruises and visit casinos and was lucky turning a quarter into $1700. several times!!! Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She had never driven outside of town and in 1974 took the children on an adventurous trip to Pipestem National Park. She also enjoyed taking the grandchildren to the Henry Ford Museum in Detroit, MI.

Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 1 P.M. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass at the church from 12 Noon to 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please remember Carolyn by playing the following KENO numbers 7, 8, 19, 10, 41, 76 and 58 at your favorite casino. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. The family would like to thank all the Drs. and staff throughout her illness for their care and compassion. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
