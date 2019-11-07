|
Carolyn Joyce Augustine
(Nee Goodwill)
Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 1 P.M. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass at the church from 12 Noon to 1 P.M.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please remember Carolyn by playing the following KENO numbers 7, 8, 19, 10, 41, 76 and 58 at your favorite casino.
Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019