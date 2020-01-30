Home

Blessing Funeral Home and Cremation at Crown Hill - Twinsburg
8592 Darrow Road
Twinsburg, OH 44087
330-963-4100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Blessing Funeral Home and Cremation at Crown Hill - Twinsburg
8592 Darrow Road
Twinsburg, OH 44087
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30 PM
Blessing Funeral Home and Cremation at Crown Hill - Twinsburg
8592 Darrow Road
Twinsburg, OH 44087
Interment
Following Services
Crown Hill Cemetery
Twinsburg, OH
Carolyn L. (Mullins) Beers

Carolyn L. (Mullins) Beers
Carolyn L. Beers (Mullins)

age 65, of Northfield, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas Beers; cherished sister of Janet (John) Grindstaff, Lee Ann Prysock, Trula Mullins; and sister-in-law Jody Mullins. She was an Aunt and friend to many. Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother Dennis Mullins.

The family will receive friends on Jan. 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at The Blessing-Hine Funeral Home, 8592 Darrow Rd. (1/2 mi. S. of I-480, Rt. 91 exit). Interment to immediately follow the funeral service at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, Ohio. Messages for the family may be left at www.blessingfuneralhome.com.

Blessing Funeral Home, 330-963-4100
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020
