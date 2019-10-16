|
|
Carolyn L. Carpenter
83, passed away on October 14, 2019 in Massillon. She was born in Portland, Indiana on August 14, 1936 to the late Edward and Florence (Minch) Knoth. Carolyn worked for Dairy Mart as a store manager and retired from there after 20 years of service. She was a former member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton and was more recently a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo, reading murder mysteries, listening to music and loved being outside and taking walks. Carolyn was also very sociable and loved talking on the phone. Her greatest passion in life was being a mother and especially a grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Carolyn will always be remembered for her caring and loving personality.
She will be deeply missed by her children: Ed (Brenda) Carpenter, Jr., Mary (Michael) Schoeppner, Sheri (Rick) Tucker, Carrie (Stuart) Brown, Anthony Carpenter and Tracy (Jermine) Williams; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard (Prisella) Knoth. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Secaur.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Final resting place will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Hill Gardens.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019